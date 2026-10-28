Kriti Sanon Says Instagram Has No Option To Report AI-Generated Images Of Her

Kriti Sanon has raised concerns about the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI). Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2026, the actor said technology was moving faster than the laws meant to regulate it.

During a session titled 'The Making of a Modern Star', Kriti spoke about how difficult it was becoming to tell real photographs apart from AI-generated images.

"There is a very thin line between what a real picture looks like and what an AI-created picture looks like. I feel we are not really prepared for what AI can become, and there need to be certain laws in place," she said.

The actor also spoke about the challenges of reporting such content on social media. Citing Instagram as an example, she said the platform did not offer a specific option to flag an AI-generated image of herself and have it removed.

"Even on Instagram, to be honest, if I want to report something, there is no option that says, 'This is an AI-generated image of me, and hence it should be reported and removed.' So, we are still not evolving as fast as technology is."

'AI Scares Me'

Kriti admitted that the growing capabilities of AI worried her.

"AI scares me. I think it scares a lot of people. But I feel it is a tool, not a destination. The thing is, it is a very sharp tool, and the sharper the tool, the more dangerous it can be."

While she said she was in favour of technology and innovation, the actor stressed that laws needed to keep up with the changes.

"I am all for technology and innovation. But eventually, laws also have to evolve with technology. I don't know if we are prepared for the kind of things AI can really do. When it comes to personal rights, I feel it is very scary. The stuff you see online is damn scary," she said.

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