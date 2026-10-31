Manoj Bajpayee Explains How OTT Is Giving Heroines More Space In Bollywood

The debate around equal opportunities for women in Bollywood recently gained fresh attention after Kriti Sanon asked filmmakers to take bigger financial risks just like they do for male-led projects like Pathaan and Dhurandhar. Amid this, Manoj Bajpayee also shared his thoughts on the changing place of women in Hindi cinema.

He feels female actors have been slowly moving into lead roles, even though the process has taken time. He pointed to Vidya Balan and Kajol as examples of heroines who have carried films on their shoulders.

Speaking with IANS, Manoj Bajpayee said, “The heroine has been coming as a hero for a long time. I remember so many films of Vidya Balan. I remember Kajol's movies too. It is taking its time, but it's happening. What is good that is happening. And it has been happening for a long time, right?”

The actor also feels that OTT platforms have given more chances to stories led by women. As these projects involve less money than big films made for theatres, producers find it easier to take a chance on them.

Manoj Bajpayee pointed out that OTT platforms have helped many actors who did not get a fair chance in films. These platforms have given them more roles, much-needed recognition and respect for their work. As a result, many actors are now able to earn a steady income, support their lifestyle and enjoy more comfort in their lives.

During the NDTV World Summit 2026, Kriti Sanon said, “When we make a film, which is male-driven, we make it look big. We put in a lot of money in it. It looks larger than life. You want to go into the theatres and watch it. You want to see a Pathaan. You want to see like those big Dhurandhar. You want to see it.”

“We should have the guts to back a story which we feel needs a big budget. Whether it is on a female actor or a male actor, put in the same amount of money. If you make a Pathaan or a Dhurandhar with a female actor and put in the same amount of money, the story is so good that it will do well.”

Bajpayee is currently seen in the Netflix thriller Gajab Raat, directed by Ritesh Shah. The film also stars Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Saleem, Rajiv Gupta, Shraddha Das, Aditi Sandhya Sharma, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Kiku Sharda.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Bollywood's Dark Side, Says They "Ruined Talent"