'Can't Wait To Experience The Magic Again': Vidya Balan On Reuniting <i>Parineeta</i> Co-Star Saif Ali Khan For Ritesh Batra's Next

Kasto Mazza He Relaima and Piyu Bole are enough to take us straight back to 2005, when Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan made romance look effortlessly charming. And who can forget the magic of Dil ki jo baatein hain, baatein jo dil ki hain? Their chemistry, the music and the old-world charm of Parineeta made us fall in love with a pairing we secretly wished we could see together again.

Nearly two decades later, Bollywood has finally given us a reason to revisit that nostalgia. Saif Ali Khan and Vidya Balan are reuniting for Long Years Ago, directed by Ritesh Batra. The film, which also stars French actor Malanie Laurent, is currently being shot in Mumbai.

For fans who have held on to memories of Parineeta, this reunion is special. While Saif and Vidya went on to share screen space in Eklavya: The Royal Guard (2007), it was their pairing in Vidya's debut film that left a lasting impression on audiences.

According to Deadline, Long Years Ago is a comedy-drama set in 1991. The film revolves around a family that has gone years without expressing what truly matters to each other. When circumstances force them to confront their silence, they must find a way to communicate.

Sharing his excitement about the film, Saif said he felt an immediate connection to its themes of love, family and the things people struggle to communicate.

“Ritesh [Batra] has an extraordinary gift for telling deeply personal stories that resonate across cultures. Long Years Ago is a film about love, family, and the things we often struggle to say to one another, and I felt an immediate connection to it. Collaborating with Melanie, Vidya, and this exceptional team is exciting, and I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience this deeply moving story,” Saif was quoted as saying.

Vidya, meanwhile, said she had wanted to collaborate with Ritesh Batra ever since watching The Lunchbox. She praised the filmmaker's sensitivity and honesty in storytelling.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of Ritesh Batra's next film. I have been a huge admirer of his work ever since The Lunchbox, and have been hoping to collaborate with him for the longest time. There is such a beautiful sensitivity and honesty to his storytelling. What makes this even more special is that I get to reunite with Saif after Parineeta, my very first film! I can't wait to experience the magic of working with both Ritesh and Saif,” Vidya said.

Melanie Laurent Joins The Cast

Adding an international dimension to the project is French actor and filmmaker Melanie Laurent, known for her performances in Inglourious Basterds and Now You See Me.

Laurent also has a personal connection with Batra. The two first met at the Marrakech Film Festival around 15 years ago and had spoken about the possibility of collaborating in Mumbai someday.

“I met Ritesh fifteen years ago at the Marrakech Film Festival, and we shared this dream to meet in Mumbai one day. I immediately loved this new project, and I am more than honoured and happy to be a part of it,” added Melanie.

Long Years Ago is being bankrolled by Batra and Adeel Ahmed under their Poetic License banner, in partnership with Jio Studios and Good Chaos.

Batra's previous works include Our Souls at Night, starring Robert Redford and Jane Fonda, and Photograph, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra.