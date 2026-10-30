Uttarakhand Chamoli Helicopter Crash Updates: A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, has crashed amid snowfall in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. The Dehradun-bound helicopter, owned by a private company, Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt, took off from Badrinath around 1:14 PM.

The helicopter, which bore call sign VT-HCX, lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley, officials said.

"At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the chopper crashed near the ChaieN Village.

"A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he wrote on X, adding that he is continuously monitoring the entire incident.

Here Are Updates On Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand's Chamoli: