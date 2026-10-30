Uttarakhand Chamoli Helicopter Crash Updates: A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, has crashed amid snowfall in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. The Dehradun-bound helicopter, owned by a private company, Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt, took off from Badrinath around 1:14 PM.
The helicopter, which bore call sign VT-HCX, lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley, officials said.
"At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said in a statement.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the chopper crashed near the ChaieN Village.
"A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he wrote on X, adding that he is continuously monitoring the entire incident.
Here Are Updates On Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand's Chamoli:
Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: All 6 Dead In Chopper Crash
All six people, including pilot, on board Uttarakhand chopper killed in crash.
Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Rescue Teams Reach Crash Site
Teams from the Indian Army, SDRF, and Police have reached the location and are carrying out rescue operations.
Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Karnataka Cop On Helicopter That Crashed
A Karnataka police inspector, identified as Arun, was on board the helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand.
Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: 5 From Bengaluru In Crashed Chopper
All 5 passengers on crashed Uttarakhand chopper are from Bengaluru, say sources.
Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Passenger, Pilot Names Revealed
Here are the details of the persons on board:
Pilot:
Captain Himanshu
Passengers:
Prathapa (Male)
Arun (Male)
Shankar Gowda (Male)
Sudheer K (Male)
HS Natraja (Male)
Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Chopper Was Flying From Badrinath To Dehradun
The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has confirmed that the helicopter was carrying six people, including the pilot.
The Dehradun-bound helicopter took off from Badrinath around 1:14 PM, it said.
The helicopter, owned by a private company, Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt, and bearing call sign VT-HCX, lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley, it said.
"At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," it said in a statement.
Chamoli Helicopter Crash Updates: Chamoli Was On Orange Alert
It was immediately not clear whether the weather played any part in the crash, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange' alert for Chamoli district for today, forecasting thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds accompanied by heavy rainfall.
Chaien Village Chopper Crash Updates: Uttarakhand Has Seen 12 Chopper Incidents In A Decade
Over the past decade, Uttarakhand has recorded at least 12 distinct helicopter incidents, comprising five major fatal crashes and seven non-fatal incidents. These include forced emergency landings resulting in injuries, technical forced landings, or ground safety fatalities.
Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Chief Minister Confirms Crash
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that the helicopter has crashed.
"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near the Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he wrote in Hindi on X.
He said he is continuously monitoring the entire incident.
"Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers," Dhami said.
चाई गांव, जोशीमठ के निकट हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण सूचना प्राप्त हुई है। जिला प्रशासन, आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग, एसडीआरएफ द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चलाया जा रहा है। स्वयं भी पूरे घटनाक्रम की निरंतर निगरानी कर रहा हूं। गंभीर रूप से घायलों को तत्काल एयरलिफ्ट कर बेहतर उपचार हेतु हायर सेंटर पहुंचाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। ईश्वर से यात्रियों के सकुशल होने की कामना करता हूं।— Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 30, 2026
Badrinath Helicopter Missing: Chopper Reportedly Took Off From Badrinath
The helicopter reportedly took off from Badrinath around 2:15 PM amid snowfall and lost contact near the Hathi Parvat area.