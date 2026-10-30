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Uttarakhand Chamoli Helicopter Crash Updates: A helicopter carrying six people, including the pilot, has crashed amid snowfall in Uttarakhand's Joshimath. The Dehradun-bound helicopter, owned by a private company, Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt, took off from Badrinath around 1:14 PM.

The helicopter, which bore call sign VT-HCX, lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley, officials said.

"At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority said in a statement.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the chopper crashed near the ChaieN Village.

"A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he wrote on X, adding that he is continuously monitoring the entire incident.

Here Are Updates On Helicopter Crash In Uttarakhand's Chamoli:

Oct 30, 2026 17:41 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Chopper Horror: 13 Mishaps, 27 Deaths In 10 Years

Oct 30, 2026 17:28 (IST)
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Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: All 6 Dead In Chopper Crash

All six people, including pilot, on board Uttarakhand chopper killed in crash.

Oct 30, 2026 17:24 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Rescue Teams Reach Crash Site

Teams from the Indian Army, SDRF, and Police have reached the location and are carrying out rescue operations.

Oct 30, 2026 16:44 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Karnataka Cop On Helicopter That Crashed

A Karnataka police inspector, identified as Arun, was on board the helicopter that crashed in Uttarakhand. 

 

Oct 30, 2026 16:22 (IST)
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Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: 5 From Bengaluru In Crashed Chopper

All 5 passengers on crashed Uttarakhand chopper are from Bengaluru, say sources. 

Oct 30, 2026 16:11 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Passenger, Pilot Names Revealed

Here are the details of the persons on board:

Pilot:  

Captain Himanshu   

Passengers:   

Prathapa (Male)   
Arun (Male)   
Shankar Gowda (Male)   
Sudheer K (Male)   
HS Natraja (Male)

Oct 30, 2026 15:25 (IST)
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Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Chopper Was Flying From Badrinath To Dehradun

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority has confirmed that the helicopter was carrying six people, including the pilot.

The Dehradun-bound helicopter took off from Badrinath around 1:14 PM, it said.

The helicopter, owned by a private company, Trans Bharat Aviation Pvt, and bearing call sign VT-HCX, lost communication when it was flying over Joshimath valley, it said.

"At the same time, the tracking system could no longer track the helicopter, and its current location has not been ascertained yet," it said in a statement.

Oct 30, 2026 15:15 (IST)
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Chamoli Helicopter Crash Updates: Chamoli Was On Orange Alert

It was immediately not clear whether the weather played any part in the crash, but the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an 'orange' alert for Chamoli district for today, forecasting thunderstorms, hail and gusty winds accompanied by heavy rainfall.

Oct 30, 2026 15:13 (IST)
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Chaien Village Chopper Crash Updates: Uttarakhand Has Seen 12 Chopper Incidents In A Decade

Over the past decade, Uttarakhand has recorded at least 12 distinct helicopter incidents, comprising five major fatal crashes and seven non-fatal incidents. These include forced emergency landings resulting in injuries, technical forced landings, or ground safety fatalities.

Oct 30, 2026 15:10 (IST)
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Uttarakhand Joshimath Helicopter Crash Updates: Chief Minister Confirms Crash

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confirmed that the helicopter has crashed.

"We have received the unfortunate news of a helicopter crash near the Chaien village, close to Joshimath. A joint rescue operation is being conducted by the district administration, disaster management department, and SDRF," he wrote in Hindi on X.

He said he is continuously monitoring the entire incident.

"Instructions have been given to immediately airlift the seriously injured to higher centers for better treatment. I pray to God for the safe return of the passengers," Dhami said.

Oct 30, 2026 15:04 (IST)
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Badrinath Helicopter Missing: Chopper Reportedly Took Off From Badrinath

The helicopter reportedly took off from Badrinath around 2:15 PM amid snowfall and lost contact near the Hathi Parvat area.

Oct 30, 2026 15:04 (IST)
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Updates: 6 People Were On Helicopter That Went Missing In Uttarakhand

A helicopter carrying six people has gone missing on the Joshimath-Badrinath route in Uttarakhand's Chamoli.

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