Divya Dutta On Working With Manoj Bajpayee In <i>Gajab Raat</i>: "He Makes It So Easy For People Around Him"

Divya Dutta and Manoj Bajpayee have crossed paths professionally on several occasions, having worked together in four projects, including LOC: Kargil (2003), Veer-Zaara (2004), Special 26 (2013) and Traffic (2016). However, despite being part of the same films, the two actors never got an opportunity to share proper screen space. They finally broke that streak with the Netflix crime drama Gajab Raat.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Divya opened up about her experience of working with Manoj, revealing that sharing screen space with the actor had been on her bucket list.

She also praised his effortless approach to acting and spoke about how he makes everyone around him feel comfortable on set, including newcomers.

Divya Dutta Praises Manoj Bajpayee For His Nature On Set

Talking about finally getting an opportunity to work alongside Manoj, Divya said that the actor had always been on her bucket list, given his talent and contribution to cinema.

“He was on my bucket list because he is one of the most amazing actors we have. It was really surprising that we did four films together and in none of them did we share screen space — except, I think, Special 26, where he just ran past me for a split second. So, we had been promising each other that we must work together, and finally it happened twice this year,” she said.

Praising her co-star's approach to acting, Divya said, “Gajab Raat has been really amazing because our roles were completely different. Manoj is effortless and very simple; his brilliance comes from his simplicity and how effortlessly he does everything.”

She further spoke about his behaviour towards his colleagues and newcomers on set, adding, “I've also been observing how he approaches everyone on set — he makes it so easy for people around him. Even with newcomers, he treats them as equals, which is so lovely.”

Divya also revealed that Manoj has a special way of making his colleagues feel at home by cooking for them with love. She appreciated the way with which he prepares food for everyone, adding that the overall experience made her want to work with him again.

Divya Dutta On Why She Said Yes For Gajab Raat

Further in the conversation, Dutta talked about what made her say yes for Gajab Raat. She said, “What made me say yes was director Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Bajpayee, Netflix,” explaining that her professional relationship with Neeraj Pandey is unique.

“When I work with Neeraj Pandey, I know he will use me beautifully in the film. He is the only person in the entire industry with whom I do this: when he calls me for a film or a show, I just hand over my dates and go into his project like an audience member. I love the twists, turns, excitement, and thrill that come with being on his set. I just let it unfold,” Divya added.

The actress went on to say that she finds the process of working on his sets to be an engaging experience, noting that some scenes often surprise even the cast members themselves as the story unfolds.

“I love that little thrill. It's just great to work with people who know what they want out of you and how they are going to present you. When you are working with the best in the business, be it the director, the co-actor, or the platform, it just feels great,” she concluded.

All About Gajab Raat

The crime thriller, helmed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey's Friday Film Works, centres on a series of events that take place over one night, with a single decision setting off a chain of consequences.

Available to stream on Netflix, Gajab Raat follows a police officer whose night takes an unexpected turn after he spots a severely injured girl being abandoned from a moving car in Delhi. The incident leads him towards an international conspiracy, forcing him to face difficult choices as the story unfolds.

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