Manoj Bajpayee Opens Up About Bollywood's Dark Side, Says They "Ruined Talent"

Manoj Bajpayee believes Hindi cinema has failed to make full use of talented actors, including himself. Bajpayee said that after spending decades in the film industry, he felt that many actors were given limited roles because filmmakers kept giving them similar characters.

This has stopped several performers from showing what they can really do, he said, speaking at the promotion of his new Netflix film, Gajab Raat. Bajpayee also shared that audiences have seen only a small part of his own acting ability, adding he believes only about 25 per cent of his talent has been used so far.

Speaking with Zoom, Bajpayee said, “Stereotyping is for everyone. For many actors, we ruined talent just by doing that in this industry. This industry always had the bad reputation and bad karma of demolishing such great talent by reducing them to nothing on the set, in terms of the roles, in terms of the treatment that they have given to them. Many of the people went away, withered away, without any recognition.”

“I have always maintained that only 25 per cent of my acting abilities have been used. There is a lot. But I think that's an actor's greed or an actor's hunger. I am very happy that the fire is still burning in the belly, and I'm always looking forward to the next one.”

Manoj Bajpayee believes OTT platforms have brought positive changes to the film industry. He said actors who once received unfair treatment are now getting better chances to showcase their skills.

Gajab Raat is streaming on Netflix and stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, Divya Dutta, Kiku Sharda and Shraddha Das.

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