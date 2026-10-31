<i>Ramayana</i> Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Nears Rs 30 Crore

Nitesh Tiwari's mythological epic Ramayana Part 1 is gathering strong pace in advance booking ahead of its November 5 release. Overseas markets are leading the charge, while domestic sales are picking up after a delayed rollout.

According to Sacnilk reports, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer earned Rs 19.61 crore in advance booking in India. Within this figure, the film earned Rs 16.31 crore without block seats. Around 4.01 lakh tickets have been booked so far across 9,050 shows.

The overseas advance sales of the film are nearing Rs 28 crore for the opening weekend. As per the report, the Ramayana has collected around Rs 27.03 crore in advance booking, including Rs 20 crore in North America. Sales in the Middle East, which is one of the biggest markets for Indian films, are yet to open. With a few days left for the release, the movie is heading towards a big start in international markets.

Among the states, Karnataka is leading Ramayana day 1 booking with Rs 3.89 crore, followed by Maharashtra, which collected Rs 3.85 crore at the pre-booking sales. Delhi is in the third spot with Rs 2.65 crore.

The Hindi version of the film is leading the charge, with the advance booking sales reaching Rs 16.28 crore, which is nearly 83 per cent of Ramayana's Day 1 pre-sales collection. The Kannada version is coming second with Rs 2.56 crore, followed by Telugu at Rs 67.10 lakh. The Tamil version of the film has collected Rs 10.51 lakh so far.

About Ramayana Part 1

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features a star-studded lineup. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The lineup also includes stars like Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, and Sheeba Chaddha, among others, in prominent roles.

Namit Malhotra has produced the film, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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