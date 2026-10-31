Salman Khan To Join Sanjay Dutt In <i>Khalnayak Returns</i>? What We Know

More than three decades after Khalnayak hit theatres, Sanjay Dutt is preparing to bring its story back with Khalnayak Returns. The actor surprised fans earlier this year by announcing the sequel. Jackie Shroff is also expected to return, but he will be seen in a different role this time.

Now, there is an exciting update about another big name joining the film. Reports suggest that the makers are in talks with Salman Khan for a police officer's role. Subhash Ghai, who directed the original film and is working as a creative consultant on the sequel, has helped develop this character with the writers.

An insider told Mid Day, “The role impacts the narrative. The idea is that the cop, a good Samaritan, will help Sanjay's character. Who better than Salman to play this helpful character? The casting is not locked yet as the script is still being developed.”

“It's too early to say anything. The scripting is still on, and once we have a complete script, we will know where we stand,” Subhash Ghai added.

Although Ghai directed the original Khalnayak, he will not be helming its sequel. In an earlier interview with The Times of India, the filmmaker explained why he has decided not to take charge of the upcoming film.

He said, “Sanju was passionate about making this sequel for years. Even during his time in jail, he had written to me saying, ‘Uncle, I want to make this film.' So, I sent him the concept and story. If you ask me, no one can make this film the way I did. However, I don't want to remake my own film, besides, I am 80 now. I told Sanju, ‘If you are so keen, why don't you produce it yourself and I can be your creative producer.' I am sure he will find the right director for the film and announce it soon.”

Sanjay Dutt and Subhash Ghai announced Khalnayak Returns in April 2026. The first film came out in 1993 and featured Sanjay as Ballu Balram, alongside Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit.

Salman Khan is busy hosting Bigg Boss 20 every weekend. He is also waiting for the release of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, directed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film also features Chitrangda Singh, Ankur Bhatia and Abhilash Chaudhary. Apart from this, the actor is working on an untitled action thriller with Nayanthara, which will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Also Read: Khalnayak Returns Teaser: Sanjay Dutt Reprises His Role As Ballu In Gritty Sequel