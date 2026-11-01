Amitabh Bachchan Goes Behind Bulletproof Glass In Fan Greeting Outside Mumbai Home

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday greeted fans gathered outside his Juhu bungalow, Jalsa, from behind a protective bulletproof glass screen. The screen appeared two weeks after actor Tiger Shroff was shot at in Juhu, and nine days after an email threatened an attack on Bachchan's home.

Usually during his weekly appearance for fans, Bachchan uses a pedestal with wheels, apparently so that his fans can see him better. He is also dressed in a loose jacket that fans have theorised hides a bulletproof jacket. The protective glass appeared on three sides of the pedestal at the November 1 fan greeting.

Bachchan has for decades stepped out of Jalsa on Sunday evenings to wave to fans who gather at the bungalow's gate.

On October 23, security agencies and the Mumbai Police were placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde threatened bomb blasts at her office, Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.

The email, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, threatened to target Jalsa between October 31 and November 27 and warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31, police said. The email further claimed there would be an attack during Dosanjh's November 27 concert in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

Officials said security and surveillance had been stepped up at all places mentioned in the email, and an investigation launched to trace its origin and identify the sender.

It was not clear if Bachchan's bulletproofing move was part of a state measure or his personal decision.

Tiger Shroff was shot at on the evening of October 18 when he was returning from a football game in Juhu. Two men fired multiple rounds at his BMW as it passed fans waiting at the gate of the compound. One of the attackers then pointed a gun directly at Shroff, but the weapon jammed, leaving the actor unharmed. His driver and a bystander were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Shroff's proximity to actor Salman Khan, whom the gang has been attempting to target over a blackbuck poaching case.

According to sources, the accused recced the residences of Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan under the pretext of sightseeing, to avoid suspicion, while their actual target was Shroff. The motive was to spread terror within Bollywood, sources said.

The shooters, Hrithik alias Roshan, 22, from Bihar, and Rehan, 18, and Phool Singh, 18, from Haryana, were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota. Two others, Radha and Babita, were arrested at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal, 21, and Sumit, 19, were arrested in Haryana's Sonipat. So far a dozen arrests have been made.