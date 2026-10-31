Shah Rukh Khan's <i>King</i> Sells Overseas Rights For Staggering Rs 175 Crore: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's King has created history even before its release when it comes to overseas rights. The movie was earlier set to be distributed by Yash Raj Films overseas. Now, Phars Films has acquired the rights for a staggering sum of Rs 175 crore.



Pinkvilla reported that the company paid a minimum guarantee (MG) of Rs 175 crore for King. Previous Indian films have not even fetched an overseas MG of Rs 100 crore, so King's record-breaking figure shows confidence on part of the distributors.



King's Overseas Distribution



Shah Rukh Khan's films have been usually distributed by YRF overseas. The earlier deal for King followed the standard commission basis, where the distributor simply charges their fee, without paying any surety/guarantee.



Phars, which is now handling the film's distribution, is expected to follow its own distribution strategy. It will sell individual markets, such as Germany and North America to sub-distributors while directly handling the Middle East, where the firm is based.



Several of the territory distributors are expected to remain the same as they would have been under YRF. The biggest changes in North America, the United Kingdom and the Middle East, where YRF usually distributed films through its own office.



Since Phars is expected to sell certain markets at a premium, King would have to earn a lot to break even. Pinkvilla claims that the movie may have to earn around $50 million overseas (Rs 475 crore).



This is much higher than Pathaan and Jawan, both of which earned around Rs 400 crore overseas.



King is also expected to face stiff competition from Hollywood movies like Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3.



About King



King features Shah Rukh Khan. This is his second collaboration with director Siddharth Anand after Pathaan



King also counts Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahalawat and Raghav Juyal among its star cast.



The film will arrive in theatres on December 24.



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