Rakesh Roshan, Ronit Roy Visit Sanjay Gupta's Residence To Pay Last Respects

Director Rakesh Roshan and actor Fardeen Khan were among Sanjay Gupta's friends and colleagues who gathered at his residence on Saturday to pay their last respects. Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Milap Zaveri, as well as actors Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover, were also spotted.

Milap was seen breaking down in tears as he arrived at the late filmmaker's residence. He and Sanjay Gupta had worked together in several films. Milap had written the dialogues for Sanjay Gupta's movies like Kaante, Plan, Musafir, and Shootout at Wadala. Gupta gave Milap Zaveri his big break with Kaante.

Ronit and Rohit Roy had also worked with Gupta on several films.

Sanjay Gupta's death prompted condolence posts from several big names in Bollywood. Sanjay Dutt, who had worked with Gupta in films like Kaante and Zinda, shared throwback pictures with the director.

The actor said he was unable to believe that Gupta was gone. He revealed that the duo were recently discussing the sequel to Kaante.

Sanjay Dutt also said that Gupta was like family to him. He promised to make Kaante 2 in memory of the director.

“I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you my brother, I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul," he wrote.

Suniel Shetty said he is “still trying to come to terms with the news.”

He tweeted, “Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Sanjay Gupta's Death

The director died after suffering a fall at home on October 30. While his wife and children were at home, no one initially realised what happened. Gupta was famous for films like Kaante, Musafir, Kaabil and Shootout at Lokhandwala. His last project was The Miranda Brothers (2024), featuring Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane.