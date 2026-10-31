"I Was Truly Honoured": When Quentin Tarantino Praised Sanjay Gupta's <i>Kaante</i>

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta made a name for himself by remaking some of the well-known Hollywood films with a traditional aesthetic. One of his most famous works was undoubtedly the 2002 film Kaante, which was a remake of Quentin Tarantino's seminal hit Reservoir Dogs.

Years after the film's release, in 2007, Tarantino revealed that he had seen Kaante and admitted liking it. During an appearance at the Indian Film Festival in Los Angeles, filmmaker Srinivas asked Tarantino about his opinion of Kaante. To which the director replied, “I think it was fabulous. Of the many rip-offs, I loved Hong Kong's Too Many Ways to Be No. 1 and this one, Kaante. The best part is you have Indian guys coming to the US and looting a US bank. How cool is that? I was truly honoured. And these guys are played by legends of Bollywood.”

Both Kaante and Reservoir Dogs were stories of six criminals coming together for a bank heist, only to be betrayed by one of their own. Reservoir Dogs, released in 1992, put Tarantino on the map as a director to watch out for. 10 years later, Sanjay Gupta released Kaante.

The film was noted for its differences with Reservoir Dogs, as it dealt with the characters' backstories, something the Hollywood original did not. Tarantino himself noted, “Here I am, watching a film that I've directed, and then it goes into each character's background. And I'm like, 'Whoa! For I always write backgrounds and stuff, and it always gets chopped off during the edit. And so I was amazed seeing this. I felt this isn't Reservoir Dogs, and then it goes into the warehouse scene, and I am like, Wow, it's back to Reservoir Dogs. Isn't it amazing!'” The filmmaker also praised Amitabh Bachchan, saying he particularly liked the “big beard guy, the famous guy in Bollywood.”

Kaante starred Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Lucky Ali, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Kumar Gaurav in leading roles.

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