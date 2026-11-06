Vivek Oberoi Calls <i>Ramayana</i> A "<i>Mahayagya</i> For <i>Bhartiya</i> Culture," Praises The Entire Team

Following the release of Ramayana Part One on November 5, actor Vivek Oberoi, who plays the role of Vidyutjihva in the film, shared an emotional note on social media. He praised the entire team of Ramayana, including fellow cast members, director Nitesh Tiwari, and producer Namit Malhotra.

Describing the film as a “Mahayagya for Bhartiya culture and values", Vivek shared that playing Vidyutjihva was a small contribution on his part. Vivek thanked producer Namit Malhotra for encouraging him to be a part of the film.

“Ramayana is not just a film; it's a MahaYagya for Bhartiya culture and values, and playing Vidyutjihva is my small Ahuti in this Mahayagya!” he wrote. Vivek also thanked Namit for bringing the story of Shri Ram to the world on an extraordinary scale.

Drawing comparison with James Cameron's Avatar, Vivek said that while its world was a creation of imagination, the world of Ram represented India's civilisation, heritage and truth. He called the project a defining moment for Indian cinema.

The actor shared words of appreciation for director Nitesh Tiwari, acknowledging the years he had dedicated to the film. “The years of your life you have dedicated to Ramayana are visible in the magic of every frame! I didn't feel like I was watching a film; I felt like I had travelled back to the Ram Yug,” Vivek wrote, calling Nitesh Tiwari a master of emotions.

Vivek Oberoi Praises Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, And Sai Pallavi

Continuing his note, the actor praised Ranbir Kapoor's efforts to portray Lord Ram. “There may have been curiosity about how you would portray our beloved Shri Ram, but after watching you yesterday, I can simply say I saw my Ram ji on screen,” he wrote.

Appreciating Yash's work, Vivek wrote, “From Rocky to Ravan, what a phenomenal growth, man! You absolutely nailed it!”, adding that he particularly loved the sequence featuring Ravana's ten talking heads.

Praising Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita in the film, Vivek talked about the innocence, grace, and purity she brought to the character.

Vivek also praised Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal for their contribution to the film. He concluded the post by thanking A.R. Rahman and the entire technical crew.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan 'Saved' Mita Vashisht's Life On Dil Se Set, Actor Reveals How