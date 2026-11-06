<i>Mookuthi Amman 2</i> Review: Nayanthara's Devotional Fantasy Needs Storytelling Miracle

Ever since director RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman came out in 2020, there has been talk of a possible sequel with Nayanthara returning to reprise her role as the divine goddess.

The directorial baton was passed on to director Sundar C for the sequel of the film, Mookuthi Amman 2, with the hope that it would be bigger and more massy than the first one.

RJ Balaji is known for using humour and social commentary to address issues related to religion, blind faith and the exploitation of people's beliefs, while Sundar C focuses more on crowd-pleasing commercial entertainers laced with comedy and targeted at the family audience.

And this difference is quite evident in the treatment and presentation of Mookuthi Amman and Mookuthi Amman 2.

The story of Mookuthi Amman 2 moves between two timelines set some 2,000 years apart.

In the present day, Shakthi (Nayanthara) is a young police constable who lives with her mother (Urvashi).

When she begins experiencing recurring nightmares in which she sees herself travelling to a village called Mailanji, she decides to visit the place to understand the significance of these visions.

This is when the narrative takes us back to the past, introducing us to a queen who sacrifices herself to the goddess Mahashakthi to save her son from evil forces.

The battle between good and evil begins here as Bhaira (Regina Cassandra), a powerful witch who worships Satan, is eagerly waiting for an opportunity to seek revenge against the goddess Amman for killing her husband.

As the film cuts between the past and the present, we witness the escalating conflict between Bhaira and the goddess, and how the witch resurrects herself from the dead to exact her revenge at a time when all the planets align.

What follows is a whirlwind of witchcraft, sorcery and supernatural powers, with the film attempting to weave together mythology, fantasy and contemporary storytelling.

As one can guess, the story is ultimately about the evil forces (Bhaira and her men) being vanquished and the good (Amman) bringing joy, happiness and peace to the world.

The basic storyline has the potential to make for an exciting and engaging fantasy thriller, but director Sundar C and writer Venkat Raghavan chose to focus on the battle between demonic and divine powers, and this is where the film loses its way.

Instead of building suspense and developing the characters, the narrative becomes increasingly predictable, relying on familiar tropes such as Satan worship, human sacrifice and elaborate confrontations between demonic and divine forces.

The portions set in the past, featuring Bhaira, bring to mind Hollywood fantasy films such as The Mummy and Gods of Egypt, which have explored ancient curses, dark rituals, resurrection and battles between divine and demonic forces.

However, Mookuthi Amman 2 lacks the narrative excitement and gripping storytelling that make these films engaging.

The conflict between Bhaira and the Amman is cliched and the face-off between good and evil feels rather routine and unexciting.

One is left wondering what the film is really trying to say, as the screenplay loses sight of the story itself after a while. Lavish sets, ornate costumes and VFX-created demons don't really fill the gaping hole left by the absence of a solid storyline.

The film ends up being a massive let-down despite the presence of acting stalwarts like Nayanthara, Duniya Vijay, Kushbu Sundar, Regena Cassandrra, Sneha, Urvashi and Yogi Babu.

The Mookuthi Amman films rest on the shoulders of Nayanthara, with the star lending the titular goddess both grace and authority. Her screen presence is undoubtedly one of the franchise's biggest strengths, but even her star power cannot compensate for a weak screenplay in Sundar C's film.

Regena Cassandrra makes for a striking villain and puts in a committed performance even if she is the glam quotient in this film.

Urvashi brings some much-needed spontaneity to the proceedings as does Yogi Babu who manages to elicit a few laughs. Duniya Vijay makes an impression but he doesn't have too much to do in this film that's dominated and led by women.

The music director, Hiphop Tamizha, too makes sure the devotional quotient is amplified in this film, with a grand orchestral treatment and a highly energetic background score and songs that heighten the goddess's presence.

The music adds to the film's devotional atmosphere, even if it doesn't compensate for the shortcomings of the screenplay.

Devotional cinema needn't be restrained or follow a particular format - what makes devotional cinema ultimately work is the emotional and spiritual connection it establishes with audiences.

Director Sundar C's Mookuthi Amman 2 has the star power, scale and technical resources but it lacks a solid screenplay that brings these elements together beautifully.

Mookuthi Amman 2 is a divine spectacle that desperately needed a storytelling miracle.