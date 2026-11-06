<i>Rise And Fall 2</i>: Shehzad Poonawalla Lifts Trophy, Pledges Rs 35 Lakh Prize Money For Flood Relief

Political analyst Shehzad Poonawalla has emerged as the winner of Rise and Fall Season 2 after beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Gautam Gulati. He not only lifted the coveted trophy but also received the prize money of Rs 35 lakh.

Shehzad announced that he would donate the entire winning amount towards relief efforts for flood-affected people in Bihar and Assam. “The Rs 35 lakh I have won, I will be giving that to the CM fund in Bihar and Assam for flood relief," he told The Indian Express.

"When I joined the show, that (floods) was happening. Obviously, both the governments have done a great job in handling that situation. But they can use it for some other disaster, or something else. I want them to use it for the public interest. So, I will definitely give that to them," he added.

Talking about his journey in Rise and Fall, Shehzad described himself as an underdog. “All the contestants on the show except one or two were like the OGs of the domain, so we were like the underdogs. Contrary to the perception that politicians are strong in most areas, one of them left in two weeks. Manish couldn't do much or go far. I have scored a win for the media/political/non-industry community. The other 5 finalists were from the entertainment reality space," he said.

Shehzad Poonawalla acknowledged that he made the mistake of underestimating some of his fellow contestants. He also admitted that there were times when he considered quitting the show.

"I did underestimate a few of my fellow contestants. I have been in politics for 18-19 years. The great thing about the art of politics is that you have to learn to deal with all kinds of people. As for asking to quit the show, I agree that was disrespectful. Every time I said I wanted to quit the show, better sense prevailed. In life, the best solution to a problem is not reacting right then but to let time pass. And in this game, things changed quickly. The show taught me to be patient," he added.

Hosted by Virender Sehwag, Rise and Fall 2 started with 15 contestants entering the Tower. The show concluded with Shehzad emerging as the winner.

Also Read | Rise And Fall 2: Shehzad Poonawalla Calls Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 'Gold Digger', Actor Threatens To Slap Him



