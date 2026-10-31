Sanjay Gupta's Last Rites Held In Mumbai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rakesh Roshan Pay Last Respects

Director Sanjay Gupta was cremated in the presence of family, friends, and industry colleagues in Mumbai at 7.50 pm today, October 31. He was 59.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajpal Yadav, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, producers Bhushan Kumar, Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and director Vivek Agnihotri attended the funeral at the Versova Cremation Ground at Yari Road Junction.

Earlier in the day, actors Fardeen Khan, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy and Gulshan Grover, as well as filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Milap Zaveri gathered at the late director's residence to pay their last respects.

Sanjay Gupta fell in the kitchen around 2:30 am on Saturday and died after sustained a head injury. The director was particularly known for his collaborations with actor Sanjay Dutt, with whom he worked on films including Kaante (2002), Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006) and Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007).

He later returned to the crime genre with Shootout at Wadala (2013), another film inspired by real-life events.

Apart from crime dramas, Sanjay Gupta explored different genres through projects such as Jazbaa (2015), starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kaabil (2017), featuring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam. His other directorial ventures included the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan (2007), Acid Factory (2009) and Mumbai Saga (2021), which starred John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

Sanjay Gupta also made his mark as a producer through his banner, White Feather Films, which he founded in 2001. The production house backed several projects over the years.

His more recent films included The Miranda Brothers (2024), featuring Meezaan Jafri and Harshvardhan Rane, and Visfot (2024), starring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

Before establishing himself as a filmmaker, Sanjay Gupta worked in post-production and sound design. He also assisted director Pankaj Parashar on projects such as the television series Karamchand, fronted by Pankaj Kapur, and the film Jalwa, starring Naseeruddin Shah and Archana Puran Singh.

Throughout his career, Sanjay Gupta developed a distinctive style of filmmaking, often incorporating stylised action sequences, crime-based storylines and urban settings.