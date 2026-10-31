"Some Things Are Private": Jiyaa Shankar Breaks Silence On Break-Up Rumours

Jiyaa Shankar has addressed the rumours surrounding her relationship status. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 participant has asked fans not to make assumptions about her personal life.



Jiyaa got engaged to Kaaran Dhanak, also known as KD, earlier this year. Recently, fans noticed that she does not follow KD any longer on Instagram. Jiyaa's recent activity on the platform also sparked concerns, with the posts hinting at heartbreak and emotional pain.



Jiyaa Shankar Addresses Relationship Rumours



In her Instagram Stories, Jiya stated recent assumptions about her personal life had gone far beyond what she had actually shared.



She urged her fans to not spread rumours regarding her relationship.



“Please don't speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship. Some things are private, and I'd appreciate everyone respecting that," Jiyaa added.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@jiyaashankarofficial



Jiyaa Shankar's Instagram Posts



Earlier, Jiyaa had been sharing emotional posts and reels on social media. Fans also noticed that Jiyaa does not follow KD on Instagram anymore.



One of the posts stated, “Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn.”



Another read, “Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel.”



Her posts prompted fans to speculate about her personal life, with many expressing concerns for the actor. Others tried to figure out if she had ended her relationship with KD.



Jiyaa Shankar got engaged to Kaaran Dhanak in August. She shared dreamy photos of the proposal on Instagram.



In the caption, Jiyaa talked about how she and Kaaran had managed their long-distance relationship.



She stated how KD managed to make her laugh even on her worst days.





Jiyaa Shankar has worked across television, films, and web series. She starred in the 2022 Marathi-language love drama Ved, opposite Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Over the course of her career, Jiyaa has starred in the series Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Kaatelal & Sons, and Pishachini, among others.



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