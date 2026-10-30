"I Faced Criticism And People's Taunts": Abhijeet Sawant On Life After Winning Indian Idol

Singer Abhijeet Sawant, who became popular after winning the first season of Indian Idol, has opened up about the struggles he faced following the win.

In an interview with Times of India, Abhijeet said that before participating in Indian Idol, he had limited dreams as he wanted to just perform at live shows and make music. However, he added that he started dreaming of becoming a playback singer, entering the pop music industry and making a name for himself.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/tv/news/hindi/exclusive-abhijeet-sawant-recalls-struggles-after-winning-indian-idol-says-i-faced-criticism-and-peoples-taunts-there-was-pressure-to-achieve-big-things/photostory/135330990.cms?picid=135331229

"My dreams were quite limited, but after winning Indian Idol, they became bigger," he said.

The singer also said that he never imagined he would one day own a house and a car through his career. He said even his family members never thought he would become a big star.

Abhijeet said that winning Indian Idol brought him fame, but people also started expecting him to achieve something big after winning such a popular competition.

He compared his situation with the pressure faced by star kids. He said, "When star kids enter the industry, they already have the responsibility of living up to their parents' success. They are expected to become as successful as their parents, and that pressure is enormous."

He added that he faced similar pressure after winning Indian Idol.

"I faced a similar kind of pressure after winning Indian Idol. People started expecting me to achieve something big, and managing those expectations while focusing on my work was a major challenge," he said.

The singer also revealed that his journey after winning the show was not easy, as he had to face criticism, listen to people's taunts and read negative articles about himself in newspapers.

He said people also questioned whether a singer who had won a reality show could actually achieve anything big in the music industry. Abhijeet also spoke about the difficulties he faced while looking for work after winning Indian Idol.

"During our time, the industry was very restrictive, which made things difficult. Everything was already established; singers and music directors already had their own place in the industry. We had to approach people and ask for work, but they were not very open to giving opportunities to reality show contestants," he said.

Abhijeet has now returned to the Indian Idol platform for a new season. "When I returned to the stage, it felt like coming back home after achieving something meaningful over the years," he said.

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