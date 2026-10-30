Delhi-UP Turns Into Shimla-Manali: How Long Will the Rain Last? Cyclonic System Brings Winter Chill To NCR

Delhi-NCR woke up to a winter-like chill on Friday after overnight rain brought temperatures down across the national capital and nearby areas of Uttar Pradesh. The sudden change in weather has given Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad a hill-station-like feel, reminding residents of the cool conditions usually experienced in Shimla and Manali.

Heavy showers continued through the night in several parts of Delhi, including Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and Jamia Millia Islamia. Rain-soaked roads, cloudy skies and cool winds marked a sharp change from the weather earlier this week.

The rainfall has not only brought a chill to the air but has also improved Delhi's air quality, offering some relief from pollution.

Delhi's AQI Improves After Overnight Rain

Delhi's air quality improved significantly following the overnight showers. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) dropped to 133, in the 'Moderate' category, at 4 am on Friday.

The AQI had remained above 200, in the 'Poor' category, on Wednesday and Thursday.

The rain has helped bring down pollution levels, while the fall in temperature has added to the feeling that winter is approaching the national capital.

How Long Will Rain Continue in Delhi-NCR and Uttar Pradesh?

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainy weather is expected to continue across Delhi-NCR on October 30 before conditions begin to improve over the weekend.

The weather department issued a yellow alert on October 29 for Delhi and neighbouring NCR districts, warning of rain, thunderstorms and lightning over the following 24 to 48 hours.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in New Delhi has forecast cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain across Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Some areas could also experience heavy showers, particularly during the night.

On October 30, several locations are likely to receive very light to light rain, with moderate showers possible during the morning and forenoon.

However, the wet spell is not expected to last much longer.

When Will the Rain Stop? IMD Shares Weather Forecast

The IMD has indicated that weather conditions will begin to improve from October 31.

Skies are expected to become partly cloudy on Saturday, with no weather warnings in place.

By November 1 and 2, Delhi-NCR is likely to see mainly clear skies and stable weather conditions.

The weather department has issued green alerts for these days, indicating that no significant weather disturbance is expected.

This means residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad can expect the rain to ease by the weekend, although the recent showers have already brought a noticeable chill to the region.

Cyclonic System Brings Heavy Rain to Uttar Pradesh and Other States

While Delhi-NCR is expected to see an improvement in weather conditions, several parts of Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states remain at risk of heavy rainfall.

According to the IMD, a remnant cyclonic circulation is driving intense rainfall across parts of northern, central and eastern India.

East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Extremely heavy rain is also forecast in isolated areas of north Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Odisha on October 30.

The weather department has warned of a low to moderate risk of flash floods in vulnerable areas of several states.

In Uttar Pradesh, districts including Sonbhadra, Ghazipur and Ballia are among those facing a potential flash flood threat.

Other vulnerable districts include Korba, Surguja and Balrampur in Chhattisgarh; Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Sambalpur in Odisha; Palamu and Simdega in Jharkhand; and East Champaran, West Champaran, Rohtas and Bhojpur in Bihar.

More Rain Expected in Southern States From November 2

Meanwhile, southern India could experience another spell of intense rainfall as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal approaches the region.

According to the IMD, rainfall activity is expected to increase from early November.

Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between November 2 and 4.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could witness isolated very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3.

Strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph and thundersqualls are also expected over Telangana.

Is Winter Arriving Early in Delhi-NCR?

The overnight rain has brought a sudden dip in temperatures, giving Delhi-NCR an early taste of winter.

The cooler air and cloudy skies have created conditions that feel noticeably different from the warmer days experienced earlier in October.

However, the sudden chill does not necessarily mean that winter has fully arrived. The drop in temperature is linked to the ongoing spell of rain and unsettled weather.

With skies expected to clear from November 1, weather conditions across Delhi-NCR are likely to become more stable.

For now, Delhi and neighbouring parts of Uttar Pradesh can expect rain to ease by October 31, with clearer skies forecast for the first two days of November.



(With inputs from ANI)