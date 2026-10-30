21-Year-Old <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Producer Put Rs 55 Lakh Into Neem Karoli Baba Film, Father Wasn't Convinced

Hanuman Ansh, the devotional film based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, turned out to be a successful theatrical release, but its journey to the big screen involved a rather unexpected career move by one of its producers. Anupriya Nagar, who put nearly Rs 55 lakh of her personal savings into the project, had to convince her family after deciding to leave behind a promising career abroad to enter the film industry.

In an interview with Curry Tales, Anupriya opened up about her decision to co-finance the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial and recalled how her father panicked when she told him about her plans. Having studied in the UK, earned an economics degree and secured a job in Zurich, Anupriya was expected to follow a conventional career path. Her decision to invest her life savings in a film, however, came as a shock to her family.

Speaking about her father's initial reaction, Anupriya recalled, “When I told my parents about it, my father thought, ‘Meri beti bhatak gayi hai‘ (My daughter has gotten lost),”

Explaining his concerns, she said, “The girl has studied in the UK, she has an economics degree, and has a valid job in Zurich. That'd be the path to go. Now, she's leaving behind all that and investing her life savings into the film. He was a little worried because there are no connections in the film industry.”

The film initially had a budget of Rs 1.5 crore and Anupriya was one of its three producers. She reportedly invested around Rs 50-55 lakh, which accounted for nearly one-third of the initial budget. With no established connections in the film industry, the decision involved considerable financial and professional risk.

Anupriya admitted that she also had moments of doubt while working on the project. “I'm going to be honest. There were moments when I thought I wasn't cut out for this industry. But the conviction that even if the film fails, I'd remember why I did it in the first place; I'd never regret that,” she said.

Her parents eventually came around and even encouraged the team to release Hanuman Ansh in theatres instead of opting for OTT, as several people had suggested. Anupriya believed the film could help children and younger audiences connect with spirituality, even if they discovered it years later through streaming platforms.

“I always had this thought that children should watch this movie and connect with spirituality,” she said.

Hanuman Ansh featured Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. The movie was released on August 7.

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