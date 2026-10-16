After 21 Years, Amit Sana Set To Reunite With "Rival" Abhijeet Sawant, "There Is Absolutely No Awkwardness"

The Indian Idol stage is all set to welcome back familiar faces from previous seasons, among them are Amit Sana and Abhijeet Sawant. More than two decades after their face-off in Indian Idol Season 1, fans still debate who deserved to win.

Ahead of Indian Idol Legends Return, Amit Sana reflected on the long-running debate. During an interview with Mid-Day, he said, “It's a very old thing, to be honest. It's more than two decades. So, definitely, it did mean something for a couple of years. But slowly, it faded away. We started moving in our own direction."

During their face off in 2005, one section of fans predicted that Abhijeet Sawant would win, while others backed Amit Sana. Abhijeet emerged as champion, and Amit finished as first runner-up.

Although many predicted that Amit would have a long and successful career regardless of the show's verdict, this did not turn out to be the case. On the other hand, Abhijeet continued to rise as a playback singer and television personality. Amit's career fell flat, and he eventually disappeared from the spotlight.

Speaking to the outlet, Amit shared the competition was only the beginning of a much longer journey. "Music is like a lifelong process. You cannot think of it on the basis of one reality show. The competition actually, the memories are still there. But it doesn't mean much.”

When asked if there was any awkwardness between them as they returned to the same platform, Amit replied, "There is absolutely no awkwardness. You will find that in the show as well," he said, adding that viewers would see their "camaraderie and love and support".

He concluded by saying, "So, I think it's been a long time now. So, I think it's time to make music together," he said, hinting that the two could work on something together after all these years.

Indian Idol Legends Return is set to premiere on October 17 at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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