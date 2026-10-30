Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan Sends Flash Floods Warning To Bengal, Assam

A glacial lake outburst flood has been reported at Shintaphu Lake in the Gasa district of northwestern Bhutan, prompting flash-flood warnings to parts of West Bengal and Assam. The incident occurred on Thursday evening resulting in complete washout of the facilities at Gasa Tshachu, a popular natural hot spring located near the banks of the Mo Chhu River in the Gasa District. No loss of life has been reported as the area had been evacuated beforehand.

Shintaphu Lake is considered one of the 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes. The lake is located at the source of the Mo Chhu River. Gasa Tshachu was last washed away by a major flash flood on August 26, 2021, when the swollen Mo Chhu river changed course towards the hot spring.

The floodwater has now crossed Srigang in Kabesa Gewog, approximately eight kilometres from Punakha Dzong.

Bhutan has alerted the governments of West Bengal and Assam as districts bordering Bhutan are at risk of flash floods. Assam's Dhubri and West Bengal's Darjeeling hills and the districts of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri are among those at risk.

In West Bengal's Cooch Behar, the administration has issued an alert to people living along the banks of the Sankosh River, which rises in northern Bhutan and is formed by the confluence of major upper tributaries, including the Mo Chhu and Pho Chhu, before emptying into the Brahmaputra River in Assam.