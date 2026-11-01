Bhutan Consecrates 108 Stupas In Gelephu, Dedicates One To PM Modi

Bhutan erected and consecrated 108 Buddhist Stupas, also called Jangchub Chortens, within nine hours at the upcoming Gelephu Mindfulness City. One of the stupas was dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to highlight the close ties between India and Bhutan.

The consecration ceremony, which was attended by Union minister Kiren Rijiju, began at 2 am on November 1 and went on till 12 pm, in the presence of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk and the country's Chief Abbot.

Rijiju represented India at the ceremony and unveiled a plaque dedicating Jangchub Chorten number 76 to PM Modi alongside the Bhutanese king.

The Gelephu Mindfulness City, or GMC, is borne of the king's vision to build a modern urban oasis based on the ancient Bhutanese principles and traditions. The Jangchub Chortens are part of the spiritual foundations of the city.

At the event, King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk praised PM Modi and the Government of India for being supportive of his vision for the city. "Through the union minister, I extend a heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister, the Government and the people of India. What you have witnessed today is a reflection of who we are. A small nation whose strength lies in its people, its values and its faith," he said.

"You did not come merely to observe your presence and your support, you have become a part of this story. That is how Bhutan has always grown. Not by walls but by friendship. Your confidence in Gelephu is your confidence in Bhutan. And we will honour it. Here in Gelephu, we are building something unique for our people, for our children and for the future of Bhutan. I pray that what we build not only benefits us but extends in time to the whole world. Tashi Delek!" the king added.

Sharing glimpse from his visit, Rijiju shared pictures of the event and said that he was "honoured to have a royal audience with His Majesty the King of Bhutan in Gelephu today".

"Conveyed the warm greetings of Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi ji and reaffirmed India's steadfast commitment to our unique & enduring bilateral partnership," he wrote on X.