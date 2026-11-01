PM Modi Greets People Of 6 States On Foundation Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Keralam on their states' foundation day, and prayed for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of all residents.

PM Modi also hoped that the coming years would bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to the people of the six states.

"Heartiest greetings to all my brothers and sisters of Madhya Pradesh on the state's Foundation Day. The state is a land of glorious heritage, rich culture, and extraordinary natural beauty. Its world-renowned heritage sites further enhance its grand historical identity," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

The prime minister said the people of Madhya Pradesh have made remarkable contributions in every field through their talent and entrepreneurial spirit.

He said from agriculture, industry, tourism, education, and infrastructure to innovation, the state is continually achieving new milestones.

"Along with its overall development, it is also playing a crucial role in the building of a self-reliant India. I pray that this special occasion brings happiness, peace, and prosperity to the lives of my family members in the state," he said.

In his message to the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi said it brings great joy to see that the state is accelerating along the path of development while uprooting Naxalism.

"Heartiest greetings to all the residents of Chhattisgarh on the state's Foundation Day!" he said.

The prime minister said the state is renowned for its tribal culture, natural wealth, and unique folk traditions, and its archaeological heritage has always been its distinctive identity.

He said the atmosphere, rich in local folk culture, possesses a wonderful warmth that draws everyone in.

PM Modi said he was confident that with the active participation of the talented and hardworking people of Chhattisgarh, the state will continue to contribute immensely to the nation's prosperity.

"May this special occasion bring welfare and well-being to all the residents of Chhattisgarh," he said.

While extending greetings to the people of Haryana, the prime minister said that adorned with a glorious history, extraordinary valour, and a rich culture, the state is the pride of the nation.

He said its folk traditions and vibrant rural culture have always enriched the country's cultural heritage.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all my family members of the state on Haryana Day," he said.

PM Modi said that through their hard work and dedication, the people of Haryana have proven their talent and resolve across every domain - from agriculture, sports, and defence services to industry, education, and start-ups.

"While our athletes bring honour to the Tricolour, our farmers (annadatas) are strengthening the nation's food security. I pray that this special occasion brings happiness and prosperity into the lives of all the people of the state," he said.

Extending warm greetings to the people of Karnataka on 'Kannada Rajyotsava', the prime minister said Karnataka is a land of rich traditions, remarkable achievements and immense possibilities.

"Its glorious heritage and timeless customs have enriched our nation's cultural fabric," he said.

PM Modi said the people of Karnataka have distinguished themselves through their hard work, enterprise and remarkable skills, especially in futuristic sectors.

He said from information technology, biotechnology and aerospace to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and start-ups, the people of Karnataka have time and again shown their dexterity.

"They are at the forefront of providing solutions to pressing global challenges. May this special occasion bring joy and prosperity in the lives of the people," he said.

In his greetings to the people of Keralam, PM Modi said this special day celebrates the vibrant traditions and extraordinary spirit of Keralam.

"Keralappiravi greetings to my sisters and brothers of Keralam," he said.

Blessed with abundant natural beauty and a rich cultural heritage, the prime minister said the state has always occupied a cherished place in the nation's history.

He said Keralam's greatest strength lies in its people, whose dedication and commitment to excellence have earned admiration far beyond India's shores.

PM Modi said the achievements of the people of Keralam in several areas like healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, science and several other fields have made the nation proud.

"I hope the coming years bring new opportunities, greater prosperity and continued progress to every person of Keralam," he said.

The prime minister also greeted the people of Tamil Nadu on Tamil Nadu Day.

"The hardworking and enterprising people of Tamil Nadu have made outstanding contributions to India's progress. From manufacturing, automobiles and textiles to electronics, space technology, healthcare and emerging industries, the state has distinguished itself through innovation, skill and industrial excellence," he said.

The people of Tamil Nadu take immense pride in their cultural identity and traditions. Tamil culture has enriched our nation's civilisational journey in innumerable ways, he noted.

"May this occasion bring happiness, success and new opportunities to every person of Tamil Nadu in the times to come," the prime minister added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)