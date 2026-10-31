Hotel, Cruise: PM Modi's Rs 426 Crore Tourism Boost For Statue Of Unity In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled and launched development projects worth over Rs 426 crore in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

The 31 projects, aimed at boosting tourism and strengthening infrastructure around the Statue of Unity, include new attractions, improved visitor facilities and better connectivity.

Of the total investment, projects worth over Rs 307.83 crore were inaugurated, while the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 118.88 crore were laid.

The new attractions include an IRCTC hotel built at a cost of Rs 50 crore, the Rs 16 crore Ekta Cruise, a rainforest developed for Rs 14.30 crore and an eco trail costing Rs 3.67 crore.

The projects are expected to enhance the experience of tourists visiting the Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, and strengthen Ekta Nagar's position as a major tourism destination.

Better Infrastructure, Smoother Visitor Experience

Several infrastructure projects were also inaugurated, including a sewage treatment plant worth Rs 45.53 crore and a water treatment plant costing Rs 21.40 crore.

A parade track and related facilities developed at a cost of Rs 23.81 crore were also dedicated to the public. A travelator worth Rs 28.22 crore has been developed to facilitate the movement of visitors.

Other projects include a Rs 23 crore colony road to ease traffic movement and staff quarters built at a cost of Rs 14.25 crore.

The inauguration also covered the development of a CISF barrack, a terminal building and jetty near Mokhdi village, water stations at various locations and an expanded walkway connecting Ekta Nagar railway station to the visitor centre.

The area has also received new fountains, improved landscaping, facade lighting at the Statue of Unity and beautification work along the Narmada Ghat at Shoolpaneshwar.

A new attraction, Ekta Prakash Parv, has been developed to showcase India's national unity and cultural heritage. The Unity Glow Garden has also been upgraded.

Two new nine metre long air conditioned electric buses have been introduced, while sculptures and architectural installations have been added at various locations.

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Rs 118 crore projects to strengthen connectivity and tourism

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 118.88 crore.

These include the Rs 59.32 crore Gora Bhandra Road project, the development of Khalwani Bridge at a cost of Rs 7.72 crore and an integrated cactus and butterfly garden project worth Rs 5.79 crore.

The Vaghadia Road will also be expanded to improve access to the river rafting point and the solid waste disposal site from Mandva Faliya.

A disaster control room is planned to strengthen the safety of the Sardar Sarovar Dam and improve emergency response.

Other projects include a smart zero waste integrated solid waste management facility worth Rs 36.58 crore and the development of Khalwani eco tourism at a cost of Rs 5.15 crore.

The Gujarat government, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has been working to develop Ekta Nagar and the Statue of Unity region as a world class tourism destination.

The latest projects are part of the ongoing effort to expand tourism infrastructure, improve visitor facilities and create new attractions around the Statue of Unity.