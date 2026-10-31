PM Modi Visits Ekta Nagar Rainforest Near Statue Of Unity, Shows Glass Skywalk Experience

October 31 marks the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose contribution to India's national integration is remembered across the country. On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Kevadia and paid homage to the country's first Deputy Prime Minister.

During his visit to Ekta Nagar, PM Modi also highlighted the rainforest, encouraging tourists to explore its lush greenery and unique experiences. Sharing a post on X, he drew attention to the skywalk, which offers visitors views of the iconic Statue of Unity.

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“A wonderful experience awaits you at the Rainforest in Ekta Nagar, Kevadia! Immerse yourself in the beauty of lush greenery and nature. The Skywalk is a special attraction, offering a unique experience. Enjoy breathtaking views of the majestic ‘Statue of Unity',” he wrote.

Spread across 12 acres and developed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, the Ekta Nagar rainforest recreates a monsoon-like experience throughout the year using artificial rainfall. It features 20 rain-gun towers that produce artificial rainfall, allowing visitors to experience a monsoon-like setting even outside the rainy season.

The site also has bubble fountains, cascading waterfalls and trees sourced from various parts of India. Its landscape showcases plant species from the Western Ghats, the Himalayas and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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What Makes Ekta Nagar's Rainforest Special?

The circular glass skywalk is a major draw, featuring 132 Korean glass panels, each 35 mm thick. The elevated walkway allows visitors to look down through the transparent surface while enjoying views of the surrounding rainforest landscape.

It also features a Rainforest Information Centre, where visitors can learn about forest ecology, biodiversity and conservation through displays, maps and illustrations. The landscape is designed around the relationship between Purush and Prakriti, bringing together natural materials, indigenous vegetation and ecological learning spaces. Structures and visitor facilities use materials such as bamboo, thatch, stone and timber.

The destination is designed for nature enthusiasts, families and students, offering an opportunity to explore different rainforest environments while learning about the importance of native vegetation.

Timings And Ticket Prices

Visitors planning a trip can find it on Statue of Unity Road in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. It is open from 8 am to 6 pm, with the last entry permitted at 5 pm.

Tickets are priced at Rs 100 for adults and Rs 50 for children aged 3 to 15 years. For further information or assistance, visitors can contact the helpline at 1800-233-6600.