Video: British Couple Travels 4,218 Km In An Indian Autorickshaw, Then Buys And Ships It To The UK

For most tourists, a trip to India means bringing home souvenirs and photographs, but this British couple decided to take back something far more unusual: a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw.

During their trip to India, the couple named Lily and Callum fell in love with an autorickshaw they bought during the trip. After spending months exploring the country in the red and black striped autorickshaw, they could not leave it behind. They decided to take it back to the UK.

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After a long wait of six months, their beloved autorickshaw has finally arrived in the UK by ship, and they cannot wait to explore the world in it.

According to the couple, they fully relied on the autorickshaw during their trip to India and travelled around 4,218 kilometres across the country. The vehicle became so important to them that they lovingly named it “Timmy the Tin Can".

The bright red autorickshaw features cartoon eyes and a smile. It is registered in Chennai and carries a number plate: TN 03 AA 4342.

Due to their unwavering attachment to the autorickshaw, Lily and Callum decided to pack it into a large shipping container and send it to the UK. The creators revealed that the process took six months and a lot of work to get Timmy shipped to their hometown. But when Timmy finally arrived at the UK port, their joy knew no bounds. Capturing the memorable moment, he wrote, “After driving 4,218 km across India, we couldn't imagine leaving him behind. Finally, after six months, Timmy has arrived in the UK!”

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The biggest twist in the story came when the creators revealed that despite being reunited with Timmy, they could not take it home yet. Due to Britain's strict road transport and customs regulations, there are a lot of paperwork hurdles in order to drive an Indian autorickshaw on the roads or legally take it home.