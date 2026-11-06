Watch: Woman Gifts iPhone Duo To All Female Employees, Many Break Down In Tears

A heartwarming workplace surprise by a Kerala-born managing director of a UAE-based company has caught the attention of social media users. A video showing female employees receiving brand-new iPhone Duo as gifts from Haseena Nishad has gone viral on Instagram, crossing 2 million views.

In the now-viral clip, Ms Nishad is seen organising a surprise for her female employees. The team members are called into a conference room and asked to take their seats. However, they are in for a surprise.

As the women pull out their chairs to sit down, they discover neatly wrapped gift boxes placed on the seats beneath the tables. The boxes contain brand-new iPhones, leaving the employees visibly surprised and delighted.

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The women quickly begin unwrapping their gifts, with smiles and excitement filling the room. The surprise does not end there.

Watch the video here:

In another touching moment, a female member of the housekeeping staff is seen serving sharbat to Ms Nishad. She is also presented with an iPhone Duo as a gift. Overwhelmed by the gesture, the staff member hugs Ms Nishad tightly and breaks down in tears while sitting beside her. The video ends with cheerful faces and emotional moments.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Ms Nishad spoke about her wish to see women grow and achieve their dreams.

"I know every woman carries her own dreams, responsibilities, and challenges. My wish is to see each of you grow stronger, become more confident, and achieve everything you dream of," she wrote.

"Nothing makes me prouder than seeing another woman grow, succeed, and shine. When one woman rises, she gives another woman the courage to rise too," she added.

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This is not the first time the company has surprised its employees with expensive gifts. An earlier video, dated September 24 this year, also showed a similar gesture. In that clip, Ms Nishad's husband and the company's owner, Nishad Hussain, were seen offering team members wrapped gift boxes containing iPhones.

Both videos have been popular among social media users, with many appreciating the gesture and the inclusion of the housekeeping staff in the celebration.