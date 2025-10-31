Man Stuck In UAE Traffic Says Uncle Reached Pakistan Before He Got Home

A video by social media user Zarar Cheema is going viral after he filmed himself stuck in UAE traffic - even as his uncle, whom he had dropped at the airport, had already reached his destination.

In the video, Cheema is seen sitting in his car as traffic crawls around him. He wrote that after dropping his uncle at the airport, he was still stuck on the road when his uncle's flight to Pakistan had already landed.

Flights from Sharjah to Pakistan usually take between two and three hours - around 2 hours 30 minutes to Karachi, 2 hours 45 minutes to Lahore, and about 3 hours to Islamabad.

Watch video here:

Social Media Reaction

This seemingly plausible experience resonated with thousands of others who have faced the UAE's unpredictable traffic jams.

One user commented, "You both should message about reaching home at the same time."

Another user noted, "If he return back to Dubai, by that time you might be looking for a parking."

"Happened with us, when I dropped my brother in law and his wife for umrah at Abu Dhabi airport, we didn't reach RAK but they reached their destination, "added a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Its true. Some times I spend 3 hours to reach Sharjah from Burj Al Arab."