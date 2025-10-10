Delivery Agent Turns Into Traffic Cop Amid Massive Jam, Internet Calls It 'Namma Bengaluru Moment'

Driven by rapid urbanisation and a booming IT industry, Bengaluru's population has surged, with over 13 million residents and millions of vehicles clogging its roads. Narrow streets, inadequate public transport, and ongoing infrastructure projects exacerbate the issue. Now, a Bengaluru resident has shared the story of a traffic jam where it took them an hour to travel two kilometres, which would have taken even longer if it wasn't for the kindness of a delivery executive.

"Only in Namma Bengaluru! Yesterday it took me one hour to move two km -- rain, potholes big enough to host a swimming competition, and zero traffic police in sight," the user wrote in the r/bangalore subreddit.

Amidst the chaos, a Zomato delivery partner took matters into his own hands and started clearing up the jam by acting as a traffic police officer.

"A Zomato delivery guy, already drenched and probably late for his delivery, started managing the traffic along with a few locals. They literally turned into traffic cops, guiding autos, bikes, and cars just to keep things moving," the user added.

"Massive respect to the real heroes -- the delivery people and common citizens who actually keep this city running."

Check the viral post here:

Also Read | Instagram And Facebook Reels Get Hindi Auto-Translation: Here's How It Works

'Namma Bengaluru moment'

As the post gained significant traction, a section of social media users lauded the delivery executive, while others pointed out it was a travesty that a man had to do the traffic police's job after a day of hard work.

"I respect your positive outlook for framing this as heartwarming. I would think of this as disheartening instead, where long days of work are made harder by something as regular and predictable as a rainfall," said one user, while another added: "I don't understand why the enthusiasm of traffic police goes away when there's a traffic congestion."

A third commented: "I once saw an auto driver do this to resolve a deadlock in the wind tunnel road. The people who do this are really cool."

A fourth said: "A true Namma Bengaluru moment. Big respect to the Zomato guy and the locals, real heroes keeping the city moving when the actual cops vanish. Stay safe out there!"

Peak-hour commutes in Bengaluru can stretch into hours, impacting productivity and quality of life. Despite initiatives like metro expansions and traffic management apps, challenges persist due to poor urban planning and high vehicle density.