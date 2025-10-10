Instagram And Facebook Reels Get Hindi Auto-Translation: Here's How It Works

Meta CEO Mark Zuckebreg on Thursday (Sep 9) announced the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered video translation tool, allowing creators to automatically dub their Facebook and Instagram Reels into Hindi and Portuguese.

Meta initially announced AI translation services for English and Spanish creators in August, having first teased the feature at the Meta Connect conference last year. The addition of Hindi and Portuguese is now expected to address two of Meta's biggest markets.

"Big news for Reels: we're launching translations using Meta AI in more languages. It's available for Hindi, Portuguese, Spanish and English now and we are working on adding more soon," Zuckerberg captioned the video.

Every translated reel is clearly labelled with 'Translated with Meta AI', so users know when they are watching translated content.

"Many creators want to reach global audiences, and their feedback helped shape our work on translation features. With Meta AI, creators can now seamlessly translate and dub reels, breaking down language barriers so they can share their work with more viewers worldwide," Meta said in a statement.

"With multi-lingual translations between English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi, creators can now share their content across some of the largest Reels markets on both Instagram and Facebook."

How Does Meta AI Translation Work?

Meta AI mimics the sound and tone of a creator's voice to translate reels, so the end result is content that feels authentically like the creator, just in another language.

A creator can also choose to enable the lip-syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to the creator's mouth's movements, creating a more natural viewing experience.

Users also have the option to turn translations on or off if they want to watch the reels in their original language. To do so, the user simply needs to select 'Don't translate' in the audio and language section of the three-dot settings menu.

Apart from voice translations, Meta is also working to translate text or caption stickers posted with Reels in supported languages. Users will be able to select the “Translate text on Reels” option when the feature is rolled out.