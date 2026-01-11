Shocking Video Shows Delivery Agent Falling From Moving Train, Swiggy Responds

A shocking video shows a Swiggy delivery agent falling from a moving train, narrowly escaping a serious injury at Anantapur railway station in Andhra Pradesh after delivering food to a passenger. The incident, captured on video, has sparked widespread concern over the safety of gig workers.

The video shows the delivery agent attempting to get off the Prashanti Express (18464) after handing over food to a passenger in the 1st AC coach when the train started moving.

The train had halted at the station for only 1-2 minutes, read the caption of the video, which was shared on Instagram by a user named @hey_bijay. The short duration of time left the agent little time to safely deboard. The video appears to show him losing balance and falling onto the platform.

Also read | Customer Praises Blinkit Delivery Partner's Gesture During Hospital Emergency: "I Silently Bless Him"

"This is not an accident - it's a failure of safety and responsibility," the user wrote in the caption.

"I want to be very clear: I don't want anything from Swiggy for myself. I want Swiggy to help that delivery partner."

Watch the video here:

Reactions And Response

The video gained massive traction on social media, with users demanding to implement safety protocols be implemented on trains for delivery agents.

Swiggy has also reacted, confirming that the agent is safe and unharmed, stating that safety is their top priority and protocols prohibit boarding or exiting moving trains.

Also read | Indian Traveller's Honest Take On "Dirty" And "Chaotic" Europe Sparks Debate: "Contrast Is Hard To Ignore"

"We've looked into the incident and are relieved to confirm that the delivery partner is safe, unharmed, and did not face any penalty from authorities," the company wrote in the comment section.

"Safety is our absolute priority. Our protocols strictly prohibit boarding or exiting moving trains. To help prevent such incidents, we've further strengthened our safety training to ensure all partners clearly understand, remain protected, follow protocols and stay out of harm's way."

Social Media Reaction

"This is a very serious safety issue. Customers should be clearly informed to collect their food from the train door/platform. Delivery partners should not be forced to deliver food to individual seats inside moving or crowded trains," one user suggested.

"That passenger should have come to the gate atleast to receive the parcel.... Maybe this could be a good thing," another said.

"Boycott 10min delivery train delivery etc on every platform... which risks people's life," saod a third user.