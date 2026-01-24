Man, Out To Deliver Burger Order, Dies After Car Hits Scooter In Bengaluru

A routine delivery turned tragic in the early hours of Saturday when a 38-year-old food delivery agent was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Bengaluru.

Thirty-eight-year-old Surender Bahadur - a native of Nepal - was near Bhattarahalli Signal in KR Puram around 3.30 am and was on his way to deliver the order when a car allegedly rammed his scooter. Instead of stopping to provide assistance, the driver of the vehicle immediately sped away from the scene.

Passersby who noticed Bahadur lying on the road rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he couldn't be saved as he had suffered fatal injuries in the impact.

Police officials who arrived at the spot recovered the victim's mangled scooter, which showed heavy damage to the front.

Inside the delivery bag, police found the final order Bahadur had picked up: a portion of Cheese Jalapeno Fries and a Veggie Supreme Burger.

The victim had moved to Bengaluru about three years ago and was working as a delivery partner with the food ordering and delivery company, Swiggy.

A case has been registered at the KR Puram Traffic Police Station, and police have launched a search to trace the car and the person driving it.

Police officials are also reviewing CCTV footage from the accident spot and the nearby areas.