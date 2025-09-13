Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

45-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Bengaluru's Cottonpete

Another woman who was accompanying the victim had a miraculous escape with minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
45-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Bengaluru's Cottonpete
Four bikes and three cars got damaged, police said. (Screengrab)
  • A 45-year-old woman was killed when a goods vehicle ran over her in the Cottonpete area of Bengaluru
  • Another woman who was accompanying the victim had a miraculous escape with minor injuries
  • After running over the woman, the goods vehicle rammed seven other vehicles, police said
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

A 45-year-old woman pedestrian was killed when a goods vehicle ran over her in the Cottonpete area of Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Anjadevi, a resident of the Cottonpete area, was walking on the Mill Road in Bengaluru's Cottonpete along with another woman at around 5.30 pm on Friday when a speeding goods vehicle came from behind and ran over her. A CCTV camera has recorded the scene, police added.

Another woman who was accompanying the victim had a miraculous escape with minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

After running over the woman, the goods vehicle rammed seven other vehicles. Four bikes and three cars got damaged in this, said the officer.

A case was registered at the Chamarajapete Traffic police station, and the driver of the goods vehicle was arrested, police said.  

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Hit And Run Case, Bengaluru Accident, Woman Killed In Road Accident
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com