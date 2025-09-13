45-Year-Old Woman Killed In Hit-And-Run In Bengaluru's Cottonpete

A 45-year-old woman pedestrian was killed when a goods vehicle ran over her in the Cottonpete area of Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The woman, Anjadevi, a resident of the Cottonpete area, was walking on the Mill Road in Bengaluru's Cottonpete along with another woman at around 5.30 pm on Friday when a speeding goods vehicle came from behind and ran over her. A CCTV camera has recorded the scene, police added.

Another woman who was accompanying the victim had a miraculous escape with minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

After running over the woman, the goods vehicle rammed seven other vehicles. Four bikes and three cars got damaged in this, said the officer.

A case was registered at the Chamarajapete Traffic police station, and the driver of the goods vehicle was arrested, police said.

