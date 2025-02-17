Video: SUV Driver Drags Man For 50 Metres At Bengaluru Toll After Argument

A man was dragged by a car for at least 50 metres at a toll booth in Bengaluru after an argument. The incident took place on the Nelamangala Highway and was captured on CCTV.

The video showed the boom barrier at the toll being raised after the payment but the SUV did not move for at least 15 seconds. Officials said the driver and the man had an argument about overtaking which led to a physical exchange. The incident took place yesterday.

The driver sped away but the man clung to the car's door and was dragged for at least 50 metres in front of the toll before falling and rolling down on the road.

The accused ran away and the man struggled to get up. The victim reportedly didn't suffer any serious injuries. The police have launched an investigation to find the accused driver.