"Came For Job, Stayed For...": North Indian Man Calls Bengaluru The "Best City In India"

A North indian man who moved to Bengaluru in 2022 for a job has declared it the "best city in India". In a long Reddit post, the man compared Bengaluru to Delhi, saying that the difference between the two cities is "absolutely wild". He listed four key factors supporting his claim. He shared that when he first moved to Bengaluru, he expected the same routine - "work 5 days, kill yourself with deadlines, then hit some bar or club on weekends to 'prove' you're chill." But over time, the city changed his perspective, he said.

"I moved to Bengaluru in mid-2022 after spending 3 years in Delhi. The difference? Absolutely wild," the anonymous user wrote. He further said that when he first came to Bengaluru for the job, "life felt like the same rat race". However, he highlighted that the city offers "god-level mentors," and shared that his Kannadiga friend once pointed out, "You'll never see Kannadiga boys or girls in this club".

"At first, it sounded like a casual remark. But later I realised - it's not really in their culture. I looked around, and he was right. Most people there were from the North East, West Bengal, Odisha, Delhi, or Mumbai. That one comment changed how I saw "weekend life." Three years later, I've left that scene far behind," he continued.

The Redditor also praised the state's "supportive government," especially for its support of youth. "I've noticed that the Karnataka government actually supports its people. Whether it's about employment, entertainment, or even fair movie ticket prices - there's a real sense of backing. In most other states, the government barely notices you exist," he wrote.

The OP then compared the work culture in the Delhi-NCR region to that of Bengaluru. "Work culture In Delhi/NCR, bosses are micromanagement champions. No matter how good your work is, you can't check your phone, you can't be late by even 5 minutes, you can't relax. In Bengaluru? I spend 6 months a year working from home, even though the official policy is "3 days a week in office." My skills and results matter more than my physical presence," he said.

Lastly, the man said that Bengaluru is loaded with resources, infrastructure and opportunities. "Honestly, you won't find this combination in many other cities in India," he said.

"Came for the job, stayed for the growth, respect, and lifestyle upgrade. Bengaluru just hits different," the Redditor concluded.

The post has gone viral on social media, with many agreeing with the OP. "One thing you missed is how nice the people are here. In north Indian cities, you find a lot of thugs. Also, the general treatment of service class people like maids, cooks, and drivers is better," one user said.

"As a European, I would consider moving to Bengaluru, too. The only thing missing is the sea. Rest is perfect," said another.