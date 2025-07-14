CCTV Captures Car Dragging Bike 100 Metres In Fatal Hit-And-Run In Karnataka

In a shocking hit-and-run accident in Devanahalli taluk in Bengaluru Rural district of Karnataka, two young men from Andhra Pradesh were killed on the spot.

The horrific incident, which occurred on National Highway 648 on Sunday, was captured on CCTV footage installed along the road.

The victims were riding a Bullet motorcycle from Devanahalli toward Doddaballapur when a speeding car rammed into them from behind.

Even after the collision, the car did not stop and dragged the bike along with the victims for over 100 metres. As the bike veered to the side, the driver fled the scene without stopping the vehicle.

Even though both riders were wearing helmets, the collision was so severe that they died instantly. A third motorcyclist, coming from the opposite direction on the one-way stretch, narrowly escaped being hit.

The case falls under the jurisdiction of Vishwanathapura Police Station.

The incident happened in Vishwanathapura near Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district. Police have identified the car involved using CCTV footage and are working to trace the accused.