Mud Walls, Pond, Hand Pump: Bengaluru Couple's Eco-Friendly 'Breathing House' Wins Internet

In the heart of Bengaluru's urban sprawl, a local couple has defied convention with a remarkable eco-friendly home that has become a viral sensation online. Content creator Priyam Saraswat showcased their "breathing house", amassing over 2.2 million views for a tour that highlights sustainability and serenity within the chaos of city life.

Priyam Saraswat's video tour reveals a residence where waste bottles embedded in mud walls create vibrant reflections, and a hand pump at the entrance signals a commitment to harvesting rainwater. Inside, the couple points out a natural pond and "breathing" mud walls that help balance temperatures, completely eliminating the need for air conditioning. Their dining area features a 150-year-old door salvaged from Rajasthan, and earthen pots are arranged upside down on the roof to enhance the soothing atmosphere.

The house, called 'Satya chitt' or 'true consciousness', is designed to enhance meditation and togetherness, blending minimalist living with traditional elements. The upper floor includes skylights, a pulley system, and cosy family spaces. The couple, an entrepreneur and an IT professional, insist their sustainable home offers all modern comforts with only "a shift in thought" required.

Social media users have applauded their initiative, one writing, "This house is more maximalist than minimalist; it still is an amazing concept and a brilliant combination of nature and tech," while others appreciate the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity found in the home.



The couple hopes to challenge myths surrounding maintenance, proving that eco-living can be effortless, inspiring, and fully compatible with modern lifestyles.