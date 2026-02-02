Woman Left "Shaken" As Delivery Agent Returns To Her Home Late At Night: "Made Me Feel Unsafe"

An Instamart customer on X reported feeling unsafe after a delivery agent and another man allegedly arrived at her home around 11 pm, demanding she come outside following an earlier issue with a partial order. The customer described herself as "shaken, angry, and deeply disturbed" and questioned the safety of using delivery platforms late at night.

The woman shared her harrowing experience with the Swiggy delivery executive in a lengthy post on X. The incident began when she received an incomplete Instamart order and was issued a refund. The delivery executive then contacted her, asking her to pay for the missing items directly and requesting her personal phone number. When she refused, the executive showed up at her doorstep around 11 pm with another person, asking her to come out and take the order. She asked them to leave, citing the late hour. The delivery executive refused to leave, persistently pleading that he would lose his day's wages if the issue wasn't resolved. He only left after she threatened to call security.

"What scares me most is the aftermath. Now I have to think twice before doing something as basic as ordering groceries online, because I don't know who might show up at my door or what their intentions are. I am shaken. Angry. And deeply disturbed that a platform I trusted with something as basic as groceries put me in this position. This wasn't bad service. It was a failure that made me feel unsafe in my own home," she wrote.

The customer also shared screenshots of her chat with Swiggy customer support, timestamped around 11 pm, detailing the delivery executive's late-night visit and refusal to leave her home until she threatened to call security. She explicitly stated that his behaviour was "unacceptable" in the messages.

The post has sparked a heated debate on customer safety, data privacy, and platform accountability. One user wrote, "The chat support is more frustrating and disgusting than the delivery issue. I've stopped using Swiggy altogether."

Another commented, "There is no background verification for Swiggy." Even a history sheeter can get a delivery job. You did the right thing."

A third user added, "Similar experience related to door delivery during my office meeting. The delivery guy refused to come to my door and deliver and almost attacked me at the door. I had to shut the door to protect myself in the middle of an office meeting on camera."

After the post went viral, Swiggy Instamart reached out to the customer to address the issue over a call. "We would like to address this over a call. Please share the order ID so we can look into this," their response read.