Internet Slams Housing Society After Video Shows Delivery Agent Climbing 6 Floors With Huge Parcel

A video has gone viral showing a delivery worker for a moving company, struggling to climb six floors of stairs while carrying a massive parcel on his back. Notably, the agent was forced to take the stairs after being denied elevator access by a housing society, despite the lift reportedly being operational. The video, shared by user @Abhishekkkk10 on X, shows the worker nearly losing his balance due to the heavy load. Upon reaching the flat, a voice from inside the apartment is heard saying "Aaram se" (be careful) as he maneuvers the oversized package through the door.

"Packers and movers not allowed to use lift by society members; the delivery guy had to use stairs to bring heavy stuff to the 6th floor," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

Packers and movers not allowed to use lift by society members, ad delivery guy had to use stairs to bring heavy stuff to 6th floor. pic.twitter.com/ILAOaGNS6Q — AbhishekkkK (@Abhishekkkk10) January 30, 2026



The footage sparked intense debate online, with many users condemning the society's rules as "inhumane" and "discriminatory." Many users pointed out the physical toll on gig workers, while some defended the rules by citing lift maintenance concerns or the absence of dedicated service elevators.

One user wrote, "Coz in India, labour is cheap and anything cheap, doesn't get respect or humane treatment."

Another said, "This is one of those things I vehemently, unequivocally, without a single shred of doubt or hesitation, HATE!! When we have the tools, and don't let them use those tools, there is no reason to call ourselves human anymore."

"Don't societies with more than 4 floors have service lift? If not, then the local municipality authority should be questioned. If yes, then service lift should be used for goods movement. If RWA is not allowing to use service lift, they should be sued," added a third user.

A fourth stated, "Whoever these people are that made a man with a load on his back use the stairs for six floors should be prosecuted. The man could have had a heart attack and passed on. The Indian middle class contempt for the working poor is sickening."