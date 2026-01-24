German Man Surprises Indian Delivery Agent In Malta By Paying His Rent

A normal delivery turned into a touching moment when a German content creator surprised an Indian delivery agent in Malta by paying his monthly rent. The German creator, known on Instagram as @Bartmann, posted a short video showing his encounter with the delivery agent.

The video begins with a normal conversation, when the delivery agent asks him if he's a vlogger. The German man says yes, and the delivery agent explains that he's seen his video and then requests a selfie, which both happily take.

During the conversation, the German creator asks the delivery agent how long he's been living in Malta. The rider explains that he's lived there for three years. When asked about rent, he says he pays 200 euros a month and also mentions that he's from India, specifically Kerala.

The German man then says he wants to make the delivery agent happy and pay his monthly rent. Shortly after, he hands over 200 euros in cash.

Motivated by this unexpected gift, the delivery agent repeatedly thanks the creator.

Watch Video Here:

Social Media Reaction:

Social media users praised the gesture of creator. One user commented, "Love from A Malayali.....Not for the Money......But For your kind Humanity."

Another user noted, "God Bless you for your kindness."