Watch: Vlogger's Unexpected Gesture For Indian Food Delivery Rider In Malta Wins Hearts Online

A heartwarming video doing the rounds online is drawing attention to the everyday lives of people who keep the food delivery economy moving. Set on the streets of Malta, the viral clip shows an interaction between an Indian delivery rider and a German YouTuber (@Bartmann). After receiving the order, the customer and rider engage in a casual chat. The vlogger asks the other man his name and where he is from. He reveals that he is from India. The YouTuber asks him how much money he pays for his rent. The delivery agent does a brief calculation and mentions 180 euros (Rs 18,800 approx).

On reconfirming that he pays 180 euros per month, the YouTuber asks him, "Can I make you happy? Can I pay your monthly rent?" The rider seems quite touched by his gesture. The content creator hands him 200 euros (Rs 21,000 approx) in cash. The agent asks him why he is doing this, and the vlogger replies, "Why not? I want to make you happy." The man gives him a hug and thanks him.

The YouTuber says, "You're doing a nice job, bro. You're bringing food to all the people. And no one asks you, 'How are you' and stuff. I want to make you happy." The food delivery rider told him that he had been working for the past four years and that no one had ever given him this much money. The vlogger replies, "You're welcome."

The rider finds it difficult to believe him and asks him if he is "kidding." The YouTuber assures him that he is not. "It's your happy day," he tells the agent. The man remains stunned but grateful. The two exchange a hug again. The rider declares he'll never forget this gesture, and the vlogger wishes him well for life. Watch the complete viral video below:

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:

"I watched this video, and I was so overwhelmed with your kindness that it brought me to tears. I love it."

"So much heart in one gesture."

"You are so amazing, keep doing what you do best, Bart."

"This was truly appreciated."

"Love this, acts of kindness go a long way. Thanks for doing something beautiful with your platform and outreach."

"This makes my day brighter seeing you go back to what you used to do."

"I keep rewatching ... love this. Well done."

