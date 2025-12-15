Watch: Blinkit Agent Earns Rs 762 After Delivering 28 Orders In A Day, Internet Reacts

Several apps and services promise the convenience of quick doorstep deliveries. Accordingly, the riders/agents work to ensure that the orders reach customers as soon as possible. But have you ever wondered how much they actually earn in doing so? A Blinkit delivery agent took to Instagram to provide a breakdown of his earnings on one specific day. Although the video was shared by @thapliyaljivlogs some weeks ago, it has continued to make the rounds online and has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

After delivering his 28th order of the day, the rider reveals that he earned Rs 15.83. He shares a screengrab of the app on his phone, which confirms the same, along with showing his trip distance and trip time. Other screenshots that follow show that he earned Rs 762 for delivering 28 orders over more than 14 hours. [The total includes the order earnings and the incentive]. Watch the full viral video here:

In the comments, many Instagram users were concerned about his low earnings despite working for many hours. Several people advised fellow Blinkit users to ensure they tip delivery riders, as a solution of sorts. Others blamed the company or the gig economy model. Read some of the reactions below:

"Always tip the delivery guy !!! 30 rupees means nothing to us, but collectively they earn double."

"What? I don't believe this. This is sooo insane. Shame on these companies and people who flaunt that we have 10-minute delivery apps in India!"

"Please don't blame Blinkit. This business model itself is flawed."

"He's extremely hardworking. Blinkit should really consider supporting delivery partners better, especially when customers are already paying platform fees, and items are sold at MRP. More than giving discounts, please think about their welfare. I'll make sure to tip them whenever I can."

"@letsblinkit, who's going to take care of your employees who deliver the goods in a blink of an eye. Treat your workers with fairness."

NDTV has reached out to Blinkit for a comment, but they have yet to respond.

In the video above, based on his earnings that day, the agent said, "Blinkit bahut kam paisa de raha hai." ["Blinkit is giving too little money]. In another video shared later, he highlighted how this amount can vary greatly depending on the frequency of orders and other random factors. For instance, on another day, he managed to earn Rs 1202 for delivering 32 orders during a shift of around 11 hours.

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims by the Instagram user.