NRI Kid Left In Disbelief After Seeing Chennai Restaurant Bill: Here's Why

A reel showing an NRI kid's reaction to a food bill from a Chennai restaurant has received a lot of interest online. In the now-viral video, the young boy is seen analysing a paper bill from Geetham restaurant, dated December 7, 2025. He seemingly does so after exiting the establishment with his mother. He is shocked when he realises the amount they paid for the meal he was just a part of. He goes on to list the many food items they ordered.

The bill includes baby corn manchurian, bonda, dahi papdi, a special falooda, idli, paneer masala dosa, and veg noodles. He counts the dishes and is left in disbelief that seven of them cost only around 30 New Zealand dollars (Rs 1,502). He finds the prices in India relatively inexpensive, as he exclaims, "In New Zealand, just 2-3 items for $200!"

Here's how Instagram users reacted to the viral video in the comments section:

One person suggested, "I want him to even look at the salary slips of Indian people and post a reaction video that would be hilarious."

"His happiness is absolutely legit," another wrote.

A third claimed, "This bill still looks expensive."

One user stated, "Only 7 items for 1500 rupees is costly for us."

"NZ is expensive, no doubt, but $200 for 3 items sounds exaggerated," said another.

A person joked, "He is not going to New Zealand again."

