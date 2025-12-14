Bengaluru Woman Shares Sweet Moment As Grandfather Picks Her Up From Bus Stop

A Bengaluru woman has touched hearts online after sharing a simple yet moving moment involving her grandparents. Medha Holla posted a video on Instagram showing her grandfather waiting at a bus stop to pick her up, even though her house is 50 metres away.

In the video, her grandfather can first be seen patiently waiting for the bus to arrive. He then takes Medha's bag and drops her off at her home. Her grandmother greets them at the door with a smile, filling even a seemingly ordinary moment with love and affection.

Watch Video Here:

Medha wrote in the caption that her grandfather always comes to pick her up, even if their home is only 50 meters away.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media. Many said it reminded them of their own grandparents, while others called it a reminder that true love is often not reflected in big words or showmanship, but in the small, everyday gestures.

This simple video captures the beauty of family affection and care and shows that even ordinary moments can hold profound meaning.

One user commented, "I miss my grandpa, he used to do the same."

Another user noted, "You are blessed to have grandparents like that."

"I remember my childhood days when I was a kid my grandpa use to welcome us to his home waiting near the bus stand for us to pick up with a charming smile, nower days luxury lifestyle killed all our love and affection," added a third user.