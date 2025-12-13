Real Or AI? New Maggi Capsule Video Draws 40 Million Views, Company Reacts

Maggi, one of the most popular instant noodle brands in India, has been a staple in many households for decades. Known for its convenience and taste, the packaged instant noodles have become a go-to snack for millions. Now, videos circulating online claim that the company has launched a "Maggi capsule" that supposedly turns into noodles when mixed with water.

One of the videos posted on Instagram shows a man making instant noodles using this "Maggi capsule". The clip begins with the vlogger showing a small yellow capsule with the brand's name on it. He drops the capsule in boiling water, releasing instant noodles and seasoning into the liquid.

The man then cooks the noodles for some time and gives them a taste test. He compliments the company's alleged new product.

In another video, a woman is seen using the same trick to make Maggi. However, her Maggi pill appears even smaller than the previous tablet. She drops the pill in boiling water, which transforms into long strands of Maggi. Describing the taste, she said, "Tastes exactly like Maggi."

The emergence of similar viral videos left many users wondering if the Maggi capsule is real or fake. Turns out, all these clips are AI-generated. Maggi India's official Instagram account even chimed in, commenting under the videos and humorously requesting influencers not to create such pranks.

"Pls don't celebrate April Fool's Day in other months," Maggi India wrote.

Other internet users called out the creators in the comments section, pointing out details that raised suspicions about the videos' authenticity. While some mentioned the bent appearance of the fork, others said that the human expressions looked odd.

One user wrote, "AI is getting out of hand."

Another added, "You should have at least corrected the shape of your fork."

An individual sarcastically commented, "Haters will say it's AI."

"Yeah, the food just vanishes into his mouth, definitely real," read a comment.

A person said, "Just because you are speaking English, it will not look real."