Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Viral Post Shows How AI Image Of Cracked Eggs Was Allegedly Used For Instamart Refund

A viral post describes how an Instamart user allegedly claimed a refund of an Instamart order using an AI tool to modify a photo of a box of eggs. They did so to 'add' more cracks to the eggs.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Viral Post Shows How AI Image Of Cracked Eggs Was Allegedly Used For Instamart Refund
A person allegedly used AI to make it seem like more eggs were cracked so they could get a refund
Photo Source: X/ kapilansh_twt
  • An Instamart user allegedly used AI to exaggerate egg damage and claimed a refund successfully
  • An AI-modified image showed several cracked eggs, fooling customer service for a Rs 245 refund
  • Refund systems are outdated and vulnerable against advanced AI-generated fraudulent claims
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode

As more and more people around the world adopt AI tools for various purposes, instances of misuse also seem to be rising. Social media is filled with examples of how AI-generated images and videos are being used to mislead and manipulate. Recently, a post on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted a specific way in which AI images can not only diminish trust but also cause real financial problems for companies. The now-viral post claimed that an Instamart user used an AI-generated image to get a refund for an order.

As per the post, the user had ordered a large box of eggs via the quick commerce platform. When the package arrived, one of the eggs was cracked. Instead of flagging this issue, the user allegedly decided to magnify it. They used an AI tool to make it seem like more eggs were cracked. The post explains, "Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed: 'Apply more cracks.' In a few seconds, AI turned that tray into 20+ cracked eggs - flawless, realistic, impossible to distinguish."

Also Read: 'Indian Mom - 1, Gemini - 0': Gemini Fails To Guess What's Inside Containers In Indian Kitchen

The post includes photos of the user's chat with the AI tool as well as their chat with Instamart's customer service. In the latter, we can see that they used the AI-modified image to claim a full refund. Customer support was fooled by the 'proof' provided and said that a refund of Rs 245 would be processed within 2 hours.

The viral post continues, "Just pause and think about that. Our refund systems were built for a world where photos were trustworthy. But now they're up against 2025-level AI - and they're getting absolutely destroyed. If even 1% of people start doing this, quick-commerce unit economics won't just suffer - they'll implode. AI isn't the villain here. The real problem is verification systems stuck in the past. Welcome to the era of AI vs AI."

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the X user.

In the comments, people had a lot to say about the viral post. Some suggested that companies adopt AI-detection tools soon. Others expressed concern about what such incidents reflect about our society and our future. Read some of the reactions below:

Also Read: Indian Woman Asks ChatGPT To Pick A Watermelon. What Happens Next Divides The Internet

Another similar incident took social media by storm some days ago. A Zomato customer attempted to fraudulently claim a refund of Rs 1,820 from Mumbai-based bakery Dessert Therapy by submitting an AI-generated image of a damaged premium cake. The bakery exposed the scam on Instagram, identifying clear AI errors such as unnatural textures and a misspelt "Appy Birthda" tag on the cake. The brand highlighted this as a blatant misuse of technology. The post received a lot of attention online, and people condemned the customer's unethical breach of trust. Read the full story here.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
AI Image, Instamart Order, Cracked Eggs
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now