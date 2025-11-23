AI Tool Solves Math Problems By Replicating Handwriting Accurately, Viral Post Sparks Concerns

A social media user has shared a post, revealing how accurately Google's Nano Banana Pro understood the assignment, which was handwritten on paper, and solved by replicating the handwriting. The user shared a screenshot of the tool's output, claiming that Nano Banana Pro not only solved the math problem correctly but also mimicked their handwriting style.

"Google's Nano Banana Pro is by far the best image generation AI out there. I gave it a picture of a question and it solved it correctly in my actual handwriting," the user wrote.

"Students are going to love this."

Nano Banana Pro is part of Google's Gemini 3 series, which aims to push the boundaries of AI capabilities. The tool is available in various Google products, including AI Studio and Vertex AI. It claims to generate more accurate, context-rich visuals based on enhanced reasoning, world knowledge and real-time information.

Social media reaction

The post garnered mixed reactions from the online users, with some praising its innovative technology and others worrying about its potential misuse. Many users are worried that, as AI continues to evolve, tools like Nano Banana Pro will play a significant role in shaping the future of education. Many thought it was fake, but the user claimed it's real.

"Students are going to learn nothing and just have AI do their homework," said one user in the comment section.

"Incredible, and we are still in just the beginning of AI," another wrote.

"Not only normal images but it can maintain consistency on text on a full text image it is simply amazing how google pulled this off. I didn't see this coming this year." a third said.