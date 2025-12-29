"Violating Beyond Words": Kangana Ranaut On Her AI Pics Near Parliament

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut strongly objected to the circulation of AI-edited images that show her wearing outfits she never wore. The actor took to Instagram to express her anger after coming across AI-generated photos showing her wearing suits outside Parliament instead of sarees.

Sharing a post originally uploaded by an Instagram account named 'female_in_suit_shirt_tie', Kangana pointed out that the images were artificially created. In the edited pictures, she appears dressed in a suit while walking out of Parliament.

Reacting to the edits, she wrote, "Originally, these are my pictures from the Parliament in saris. Stop using AI on my pictures."

"This is violating beyond words, every day I wake up to see myself in various AI clothes, various makeups, even edited photos. People should stop dressing up others. Please stop with these AI edits and let me choose and decide how I want to look and what I want to wear. It is entirely my prerogative," she wrote.

Kangana has been attending Parliament sessions in traditional sarees ever since becoming a Member of Parliament from Mandi in June 2024.

Earlier this month, actor Sreeleela also spoke out against the misuse of AI-generated content on social media. In an Instagram post, she urged people not to encourage such practices and highlighted the need for responsible use of technology.

"I put my hands together and request every social media user not to support AI-generated nonsense. There is a difference between using and abusing technology," she wrote.

She added that every woman deserves respect, regardless of profession, and stressed the importance of creating a safer digital space.

In recent months, several actors, including Rashmika Mandanna and Rakul Preet Singh, have also raised concerns over fake images and impersonation online, calling for stronger safeguards against the misuse of artificial intelligence.