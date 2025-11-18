Mumbai Bakery Calls Out Customer Who Shared AI-Generated Image To Claim Refund

A Zomato customer allegedly tried to use an AI-generated photo to claim a refund for a premium cake. The incident came to light when the dessert cafe (from where the cake was ordered) took to Instagram to highlight the claim. The post, shared by the Mumbai-based chain Dessert Therapy, has received a lot of interest online. The brand shared images of the fake cake and said they were "compelled to call out" this "misuse of AI." The company wrote, "As a brand, we encounter multiple false customer claims and complaints on Swiggy & Zomato! No doctored claims surprise or shock us anymore. The lengths to which customers go is, at times, frustrating, and even ridiculously funny." However, they called this particular instance "an abomination."

The next slide in the carousel post contained details of the cake order for which the refund claim was made. The brand mentioned the customer by name: "Aditi Singh has used an AI-generated rendition of our cake to report a complaint on Zomato." The cake ordered was a 1-kilo Almond Praline Strawberries Dark Chocolate Cake, and its price was listed as Rs 2,500. In the screenshot, we can read the customer's claim: "The cake had chocolate spillage all over as if the cake was fallen from one side." Dessert Therapy pointed out that the customer "shamelessly asked" for a refund of Rs 1820.

In the following slide, the brand pointed out cues that suggested the image was fake. "ChatGPT couldn't get the strawberries, the birthday tag and the consistency of the cream right." On closer inspection, we see that the tag reads, "Appy Birthda" instead of "Happy Birthday." The surface of the strawberries seems unnatural, and the cake's cream seems unusually smooth.

The brand stated, "As a hospitality brand, we get called out for the smallest of errors - many a times situations even construed as errors! And we're taken to the cleaners on public platforms! But there's no platform to call out customers!"

Here's how people reacted to the post in the comments section:

"Good, you shared. It's really not done."

"Kudos to you for calling this out."

"These things need to be called out more!"

"This is crazy! I have bought so many cakes from your place, all have been brilliant, even in delivery. Ignore these people !! Keep up the good work."

"I've bought different types of cakes before and travelled them around in 2-hour flights before, and nothing has gone wrong. The quality and taste have always been consistent. These instances need to be called out more often."

"Absolutely shameless.. this is an example of misuse of privilege and breach of trust.. customer is king taken to another level."

"This is really disappointing. You're getting such a premium, delicious cake made with the best ingredients and hours of effort and then asking for a refund with a false claim? Not cool."

NDTV has reached out to Zomato for a comment, but they haven't responded yet.